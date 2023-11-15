One more nice day; two cold fronts on the way | 11/15 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hello Texoma! Get out and enjoy Thursday if you can. It will be the last warmer day before one of two fronts arrive. Thursday’s temperatures will be above the average with morning lows in the low 40′s and highs in the low 70′s with cloudy skies. Rain chances will hold off until the weekend as the first front rolls through dry.

As we head into Friday the first of two fronts arrive in the morning. This front will be a weak one as it will only cool temperatures down to average. Too, it will not have much moisture to work with so it looks to come through dry. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the 60′s with lows in the 40′s and upper 30′s. Some cloud coverage will hang around.

Our second front rolls through Sunday night. This front will have more rainfall with it as one round will be ahead of the front Sunday and another round behind on Monday. Rainfall looks to be widespread but light with most areas receiving less than a quarter inch! Colder temperatures with highs in the 50′s and lows in the 30′s for a time.

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

