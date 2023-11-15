Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

PSO issues scam warning on ‘Utility Scam Awareness Day’

Nov. 15 is “Utility Scam Awareness Day” and Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has issued a scam warning to keep its customers safe.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - Nov. 15 is “Utility Scam Awareness Day” and Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has issued a scam warning to keep its customers safe.

The company says they’ve gotten hundreds of scam reports this year alone, so they’re taking aim at digital scams.

They say some things to look out for are sponsored ads on search engines that lead to fake bill payment sites or scam QR codes.

They also say to be wary of sudden texts from scammers claiming to be a utility representative, with one of those fake links.

PSO says they never demand immediate payments, threaten immediate disconnects or accept pre-paid debit cards.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aitson is facing a lengthy sentence for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
Lawton woman allegedly beat woman with bat, had juvenile drive her to scene
Elgin woman arrested, allegedly told police meth was bought from California where it’s cheaper
The Lawton Correctional Facility
Inmate’s death sparks civil rights lawsuit against Lawton Correctional Facility
Mason allegedly had 77 grams of cocaine in his vehicle.
Del City man charged after police allegedly find cocaine in vehicle in Lawton
Picture of the crash scene
Car caught fire after rollover near Sterling

Latest News

One more nice day; two cold fronts on the way | 11/15 PM
One more nice day; two cold fronts on the way | 11/15 PM
Fence post impales windshield of box truck during wreck on I-44 near Key Gate.
Fence post impales windshield during wreck on I-44
Boyd faces decades in prison for allegedly uploading child pornography on the chat program...
Altus woman uploaded child porn to Discord, authorities say
Vasquez, who had already been convicted for endangering others while eluding police, is facing...
Anadarko man leads police on alleged chase through school zone