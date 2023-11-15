PSO issues scam warning on ‘Utility Scam Awareness Day’

TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - Nov. 15 is “Utility Scam Awareness Day” and Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has issued a scam warning to keep its customers safe.

The company says they’ve gotten hundreds of scam reports this year alone, so they’re taking aim at digital scams.

They say some things to look out for are sponsored ads on search engines that lead to fake bill payment sites or scam QR codes.

They also say to be wary of sudden texts from scammers claiming to be a utility representative, with one of those fake links.

PSO says they never demand immediate payments, threaten immediate disconnects or accept pre-paid debit cards.

