Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Red Cup Day at Starbucks is tomorrow – here’s how to get yours

To get the free reusable cup, you must order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating...
To get the free reusable cup, you must order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating locations, while supplies last.(Starbucks)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day is Thursday, when customers can get a free reusable holiday cup with their order.

To get the free reusable cup, you must order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating locations, while supplies last.

That includes holiday drinks like the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai or classics like the Caramel Brulée Latte.

Starbucks said its fall seasonal drinks are also included in the promotion, so you can still get your Pumpkin Spice Latte and receive the free cup.

Here is the full list of drinks included in the promotion:

  • Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
  • Caramel Brulée Latte
  • Chestnut Praline Latte
  • Gingerbread Latte
  • Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
  • Hot Chocolate
  • Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
  • Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte
  • Peppermint Hot Chocolate
  • Peppermint Mocha
  • Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
  • Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte
  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
  • White Hot Chocolate

Starbucks said the red cup giveaway is available however you order, including in person, on the Starbucks app, or through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

If you bring back your reusable cup for your next orders, you’ll receive $0.10 off and 25 bonus stars as a Starbucks Rewards member.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aitson is facing a lengthy sentence for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
Lawton woman allegedly beat woman with bat, had juvenile drive her to scene
Elgin woman arrested, allegedly told police meth was bought from California where it’s cheaper
The Lawton Correctional Facility
Inmate’s death sparks civil rights lawsuit against Lawton Correctional Facility
Picture of the crash scene
Car caught fire after rollover near Sterling
Mason allegedly had 77 grams of cocaine in his vehicle.
Del City man charged after police allegedly find cocaine in vehicle in Lawton

Latest News

Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israel searches for Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients and stranded families
FILE - Judge Sarah B. Wallace presides over the final day of a hearing for a lawsuit to keep...
Colorado hearing into whether Trump can remain on the state’s primary ballot wraps up
‘Drop bank accounts’ used by criminals to launder money
‘Drop bank accounts’ used by criminals to launder money
FILE - David Schwimmer, from left, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston...
Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ costars reminiscence about late actor
The leaders of the world's two largest economies meet with trade, tech and more on the agenda....
Biden, Xi to meet at high-stakes summit