Results are in for Nov. 14 elections

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People in Southwest Oklahoma made their way to the polls to make their voices heard.

The unofficial results for the elections across Southwest Oklahoma are in and are as follows:

City of Lawton - Council Ward 7 (Run-off)

Sherene L. Williams - 376 (64.77%) - Winner

Onreka Johnson* - 204 (35.23%)

* - incumbent

Friend Public School - Elementary School District No. 037 Proposition - Bond

For - 93 (86.11%) - Winner

Against - 15 (13.89%)

Hinton Public Schools - Independent School District No. 161 Proposition - Bond

For - 346 (50.36%) - Winner

Against - 341 (49.64%)

Minco Public Schools - Independent School District No. 002 Proposition - Bond

For - 202 (86.11%)

Against - 342 (13.89%) - Winner

(ALL RESULTS ARE CONSIDERED UNOFFICIAL UNTIL CONFIRMED BY RESPECTIVE ELECTION BOARDS.)

