Results are in for Nov. 14 elections
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People in Southwest Oklahoma made their way to the polls to make their voices heard.
The unofficial results for the elections across Southwest Oklahoma are in and are as follows:
City of Lawton - Council Ward 7 (Run-off)
Sherene L. Williams - 376 (64.77%) - Winner
Onreka Johnson* - 204 (35.23%)
* - incumbent
Friend Public School - Elementary School District No. 037 Proposition - Bond
For - 93 (86.11%) - Winner
Against - 15 (13.89%)
Hinton Public Schools - Independent School District No. 161 Proposition - Bond
For - 346 (50.36%) - Winner
Against - 341 (49.64%)
Minco Public Schools - Independent School District No. 002 Proposition - Bond
For - 202 (86.11%)
Against - 342 (13.89%) - Winner
(ALL RESULTS ARE CONSIDERED UNOFFICIAL UNTIL CONFIRMED BY RESPECTIVE ELECTION BOARDS.)
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.