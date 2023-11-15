Expert Connections
Second town hall with cobalt refinery company announced for early December

Westwin Elements holding the first town hall in October.
Westwin Elements holding the first town hall in October.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A second town hall with Westwin Elements, the company set to bring a cobalt and nickel refinery to Lawton, has been announced for Dec. 4, 2023.

The meeting will be open to the public and will operate differently than the first town hall that was held with the company.

Those wanting to ask questions will need to submit questions beforehand. The City of Lawton is claiming this is to cut down on the repetitiveness of the questions.

They are asking those questions to be sent to inquiries@westwinelements.com.

However, the last 30 minutes of the town hall will be devoted to citizens wanting to ask more questions that were not discussed earlier in the night.

The City of Lawton has said that every question, those sent to the email above and those day-of questions, will be answered.

The town hall will be hosted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 4, by the Lawton Economic Development Authority, Comanche County Industrial Development Authority, and the Lawton Economic Development Corporation.

