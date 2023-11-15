Expert Connections
Tempers flare between Oklahoma Senator and Union President during hearing

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) called out the union president and things almost came to blows.
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSWO) - Tempers flared at a senate hearing with Teamsters union leaders.

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) called out the union president and things almost came to blows when Mullin read back a tweet sent by the union president before saying they could, “finish it here.”

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who was presiding over the hearing intervened and kept the two from fighting. However, tensions remained high post hearing.

“You don’t do that in Oklahoma,” Mullin said. “You don’t run your mouth unless you’re gonna answer the call. I didn’t start it. I didn’t tweet at him. I didn’t go after him. I have no beef with a guy.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

