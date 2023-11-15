Winner for City of Lawton’s Ward 7 seat decided in Nov. 14 run-off

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Voters in Lawton’s Ward 7 made their way to the polls to have their voices heard and decide who would be their next representative.

After no candidate managed to secure 50% of the vote in the previous election held on Sept. 12, the top two candidates, Sherene L. Williams and incumbent Onreka Johnson, entered into a run-off that took place on Nov. 14.

Both candidates did their share of campaigning for the spot with signs along the block, but in the end, Williams came away with the seat with a vote of 375 to 204.

In regard to her victory, Williams released the following statement:

I am just excited and I’m thankful for all of my supporters. Definitely the ones that were with me campaigning, praying for me and just helping me along the way, along this journey. I’m excited. It feels good and I look forward to serving the citizens in Ward 7.

Johnson, who was the incumbent in the election, will not be returning to her seat as the Ward 7 representative.

Johnson released the following statement:

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported me. Your unwavering support has been invaluable. I ran a clean race with integrity and grace. As I continue to serve diligently until the end of my term, my primary focus will remain on vital projects like the Youth Council and the Summer Youth Work Program. While I’ve cherished the opportunity to serve the citizens, I’m eager to further engage and contribute more extensively within our community. Serving this community since 1999 has been an honor, and it’s a commitment I’ll carry on. Congratulations to Mrs. Williams; I extend my best wishes as she embarks on her service to the community.

