Chickasha man faces up to 35 years after allegedly trying to catch business on fire

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Chickasha man is facing up to 35 years in prison after he was allegedly caught trying to catch a business on fire.

Mathew Huber, 34, faces a single charge of felony first degree arson.

Court documents state police were called out to Chickasha Avenue on reports of a man trying to light himself on fire. However, when police arrived, officers allegedly found Huber next to a small fire on the side of Wild Ox Axe Throwing.

He is in jail and a bond has not yet been set.

