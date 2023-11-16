Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Chickasha man faces up to 35 years after allegedly trying to catch business on fire

(KTTC)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Chickasha man is facing up to 35 years in prison after he was allegedly caught trying to catch a business on fire.

Mathew Huber, 34, faces a single charge of felony first degree arson.

Court documents state police were called out to Chickasha Avenue on reports of a man trying to light himself on fire. However, when police arrived, officers allegedly found Huber next to a small fire on the side of Wild Ox Axe Throwing.

He is in jail and a bond has not yet been set.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fence post impales windshield of box truck during wreck on I-44 near Key Gate.
Fence post impales windshield during wreck on I-44
Aitson is facing a lengthy sentence for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
Lawton woman allegedly beat woman with bat, had juvenile drive her to scene
Elgin woman arrested, allegedly told police meth was bought from California where it’s cheaper
Inmates already charged in connection to a death at the Comanche County Detention Center are...
Inmates at Comanche County Detention Center charged in recent death facing more after another alleged assault
Mason allegedly had 77 grams of cocaine in his vehicle.
Del City man charged after police allegedly find cocaine in vehicle in Lawton

Latest News

The Comanche County Veterans Council hosted its Legislative Breakfast today bright and early at...
Veterans and legislators chow down and speak up during CCVC ‘Legislative Breakfast’
Duncan man facing life after officers allegedly find meth during booking
This day in history: Oklahoma becomes state and Oklahoma Territorial Museum opens (courtesy of...
This day in history: Oklahoma becomes state and Oklahoma Territorial Museum opens
Gail and Jerry Dixon will soon be celebrating 50 years of marriage and right now, they’re...
Cache couple celebrates 50th anniversary as they support each other through cancer battles