Veterans and legislators chow down and speak up during CCVC ‘Legislative Breakfast’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Veterans Council (CCVC) hosted its Legislative Breakfast today bright and early at VFW Post 5263 in Lawton.

Veterans and legislators were on hand to dine on biscuits and gravy, bacon, scrambled eggs, sausage and shortly got down to chewing the fat.

On the agenda, well, it was veterans issues.

“There doesn’t seem to be any confrontation when you sit down across from someone, look them in the eye, and ask them an earnest question or make your wishes known,” said Vice Chair, Susan Secor. “It doesn’t mean necessarily that they’re going to jump right on it and take care of it for you, but you know you’ve been heard, and you can look across that table and know what you’ve said has been received.”

It’s nice to break bread and have a civilized conversation about the issues over some biscuits and gravy and coffee even if you may not always see eye to eye.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.