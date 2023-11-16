DAEDF announces winners of student CO2 race in youth engineering contest

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation announced the winners of a recent youth engineering contest.

7 through 12 grade students took home $3,900 in prizes last Thursday.

There were 8 total 1st place winners, but the kids who took home best overall included Duncan Middle schooler, Lily Thomas and Red River Tech Center’s Isaiah Henry for the High School division.

There were 4 categories, including people’s choice, best engineered, and for the race itself.

The results are as follows:

MIDDLE SCHOOL

People’s Choice

1st Place - Eastyn Casteel (Duncan High School) - $100

2nd Place - Junior Seward (Empire High School) - $50

3rd Place - Lily Thomas (Duncan Middle School) - $25

Engineering

1st Place - Lily Thomas (Duncan Middle School) - $300

2nd Place - Eastyn Casteel (Duncan High School) - $200

3rd Place - Keeley Peacock (Comanche Middle School) - $100

CO2 Race

1st Place - Keeley Peacock (Comanche Middle School) - $300

2nd Place - Lily Thomas (Duncan Middle School) - $200

3rd Place - Jesse Gordon (Central Middle School) - $100

Overall

1st Place - Lily Thomas (Duncan Middle School) - $300

2nd Place - Keeley Peacock (Comanche Middle School) - $200

3rd Place - Jesse Gordon (Central Middle School) - $100

HIGH SCHOOL

People’s Choice

1st Place - Cooper Beranek (Duncan High School) - $100

2nd Place - Morgayne Carmon (Central High School) - $50

3rd Place (Tie) - Estralla Vieto-Mauricio (Duncan High School); Raina Pequeno (Walters High School) - $25

Engineering

1st Place - Caden White (Red River Technology Center) - $300

2nd Place - Corey (C.J.) Ralls (Red River Technology Center) - $200

3rd Place - Kolby Winkler (Walters High School) - $100

CO2 Race

1st Place - Joel Spaulding (Duncan High School) - $300

2nd Place - Bryce White (Duncan High School) - $200

3rd Place - Isiah Henry (Red River Technology Center) - $100

Overall

1st Place - Isiah Henry (Red River Technology Center) - $300

2nd Place - Joel Spaulding (Duncan High School) - $200

3rd Place - Bryce White (Duncan High School) - $100

Congratulations to all the winners!

