Duncan man facing life after officers allegedly find meth during booking

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man is facing nearly a half-dozen charges out of Grady County.

Court documents allege 36-year-old Wesley Austin was pulled over for allegedly failure to wear a seatbelt, as well as having a suspended license.

After a consented search of the vehicle he was in, officers reportedly found a tube with nearly 40 pills of a narcotic, and also found him in possession of brass knuckles.

While he was being booked into jail on those charges, court documents allege Corrections Officers discovered several baggies containing meth.

He could get life in prison due to two prior felony convictions.

