Holiday in the Park kicks off Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Holiday in the Park kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Elmer Thomas Park.

There is a lot of preparation that goes into setting up an event like this.

“It’s kind of like a tedious process you know because you know um there’s over millions of lights that goes out but once everything starts flowing once the plan comes together and everyone starts working as a team,” said Parks and Recreation specialist Byron Naputi.

Getting ready for the parade has become a year-long process with help from the City of Lawton, Chamber of Commerce and different volunteer groups including Fort Sill and the Lawton soccer club.

This year’s theme is Toyland. They have arranged the light displays with different continents.

“There’s always new investments and new displays. We have several this year of course thanks to a lot of those that fund holiday in the park,” said Holiday in the Park Chairman John Michael Montgomery.

In addition to the light displays, attendees can expect a skating rink, petting zoo, train rides, food trucks and more.

“We do it for folks in this community to have something fun they can come out and enjoy and just come out and get in that festive spirit,” Montgomery said.

Parking is first come, first serve. Admission is free. Donations are appreciated.

