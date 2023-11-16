Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Hunter falls 25 feet from tree stand on opening day of deer season, airlifted to hospital

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries,...
First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.(Michigan State Police via WNEM)
By Emily Keinath and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A hunter in Michigan was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after he fell 25 feet from his tree stand.

According to Michigan State Police, the 61-year-old man was participating in opening day of firearm deer season in Roscommon County on Wednesday when he fell out of his tree stand.

Although he was seriously injured, police said he was able to crawl to his backpack on the ground, reach for his phone and call for help.

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.

The man’s identity was not released.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fence post impales windshield of box truck during wreck on I-44 near Key Gate.
Fence post impales windshield during wreck on I-44
Aitson is facing a lengthy sentence for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
Lawton woman allegedly beat woman with bat, had juvenile drive her to scene
Elgin woman arrested, allegedly told police meth was bought from California where it’s cheaper
Inmates already charged in connection to a death at the Comanche County Detention Center are...
Inmates at Comanche County Detention Center charged in recent death facing more after another alleged assault
Mason allegedly had 77 grams of cocaine in his vehicle.
Del City man charged after police allegedly find cocaine in vehicle in Lawton

Latest News

This photo released by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate David...
Texas man faces execution for 2001 strangulation of girl, 5, who was abducted from a store
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
Biden tells Asia-Pacific leaders that US ‘not going anywhere’ as it looks to build economic ties
EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said these two projects will help improve the health of...
EPA provides funds to Chickasaw Nation for stream monitoring program
FILE - Jamal Hinton, center, Wanda Dench, right, and her family and friends, have Thanksgiving...
‘Thanksgiving Grandma’ is once again welcoming strangers to her home to celebrate the holiday
The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, more than 20 injured, some seriously: officials