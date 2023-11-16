Expert Connections
Inmates at Comanche County Detention Center charged in recent death facing more after another alleged assault

Inmates already charged in connection to a death at the Comanche County Detention Center are...
Inmates already charged in connection to a death at the Comanche County Detention Center are facing more charges after investigators say they assaulted another person at the jail.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Inmates already charged in connection to a death at the Comanche County Detention Center are facing more charges after investigators say they assaulted another person at the jail.

According to court documents, Markie Ishman, Calvin Wynn and Calvin Riss all worked together in the attack.

They say Ishman used a sharpened weapon to injure an inmate in early October.

Ishman is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and both he and Wynn are charged with conspiracy to commit the assault.

Meanwhile, Riss is charged with possession of contraband for providing Montrell with the weapon.

Ishman and Riss already face charges in connection to the September manslaughter of Matthew Jones, whom they reportedly attacked, and who later died at the OU Medical Center.

