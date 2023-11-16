LPS Foundation awards grants to teachers through ‘Prize Patrol’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Just in time for American Education Week, a number of area teachers were awarded grants as a part of the Lawton Public School Foundation’s Prize Patrol.

The foundation received more than a hundred grant requests and is using this week to visit Lawton schools and deliver the money to specifically selected teachers.

The grants are made possible through the Foundation’s major fundraisers like its breakfast event, which raised around $30,000.

Officials say that community kindness has a major impact on teachers.

“If any of the donors ever had the opportunity to go with us, it honestly would make them give even more, for teachers that get $200, you will see many of them cry, they’re just thrilled,” said Lisa Carson, LPS Foundation’s Executive Director.

Officials say they had $267,000 worth of grant requests and were able to fund around $114,000 thanks to community donations.

