More clouds today but warm temperatures stick around | 11/16AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Reduced visibility is impacting the Texas panhandle as well as counties along I-35. A dense fog advisory is in place for counties along highway-81 and remains in place until 11AM. Patchy fog remains possible through the morning commute. Once the fog lifts, skies will be mostly cloudy. The cloud cover won’t impact high temperatures as we’ll still warm into the low 70s for almost all locations. Today will be breezy! South winds sustained at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Overnight, a cold front will start to move in. This front will near the I-44 corridor by daybreak tomorrow. This front will foster the arrival of a cooler airmass that will set up and stay overhead into the weekend. Temperatures tomorrow will rise into the upper 60s with north winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s. Friday will start with clouds but we’ll see mostly sunny conditions through the afternoon. While I expect that nearly all locations will stay dry, some short-term models show an isolated shower or two tomorrow.

Saturday will start in the upper 30s but temperatures will warm into the upper 60s by the afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny skies north and mostly cloudy skies south. Light north to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Unsettled weather starts for the second half of the weekend. A disturbance is going to move in bringing scattered showers and likely a few thunderstorms both Sunday and Monday. Rain coverage doesn’t appear to be a washout but it’s a good idea to keep the rain gear on standby. Sunday afternoon will be very similar to Saturday. High temperatures in the upper 60s, winds out of the south to west at 10 to 20mph with wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Another cold front moves in late Sunday night into Monday morning. This will drop high temperatures even more into the low 60s Monday and Wednesday afternoon then the mid 50s by Tuesday. Winds are going to be rather breezy and gusty which will likely bring wind chills into the 20s/30s Tuesday morning.

Rain showers will exit during the day on Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy all day long with a bit more sunshine by Wednesday of next week.

Thanksgiving is ONE week away! We’re looking at dry weather, a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the 50s.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

