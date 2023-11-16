Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

This day in history: Oklahoma becomes state and Oklahoma Territorial Museum opens

This day in history: Oklahoma becomes state and Oklahoma Territorial Museum opens (courtesy of...
This day in history: Oklahoma becomes state and Oklahoma Territorial Museum opens (courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society)(kswo)
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this day in 1907, Oklahoma officially became a state, and on this day in 1973, the Oklahoma Territorial Museum opened to the public.

On Nov. 16, 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt signed a proclamation that officially admitted Oklahoma as the 46th state. Celebrations and activities on that day took place in Guthrie at the Carnegie Library.

That library is still open to the public as part of the Oklahoma Territorial Museum. Guthrie city leaders wanted to demolish the Carnegie Library, but with the addition of the museum the structure was preserved.

The library was constructed with a grant from the Carnegie Foundation.

Roosevelt's Proclamation (courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society)
Roosevelt's Proclamation (courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society)(kswo)
Carnegie Library in 1906 (courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society)
Carnegie Library in 1906 (courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society)(kswo)
Oklahoma Territorial Museum (courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society)
Oklahoma Territorial Museum (courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society)(kswo)

