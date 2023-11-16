‘Turkey Bowling’ takes attendees to the lanes for a chance at a free turkey

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, two lucky people on Fort Sill scored themselves a free turkey!

The Twin Oaks Bowling Center on post held its “Turkey Bowling” event on Wednesday.

All day, they’ve held special games where two bowling pins in a set are a different color.

Anyone who got a strike with one of those colorful pins at the front of the set was entered into a raffle for one of two free turkeys.

Organizers say events like these are vital for the Fort Sill community.

“It’s just, community service, getting it out there to the soldiers. those that don’t have a lot have the opportunity to bowl at a discounted rate, ‘cause it’s only $2 a game versus $4 a game and have a chance to win that turkey,” said Twin Oaks Bowling Center Business Manager, Kelly Wright. “I even had one of the soldiers tell me yesterday that he might come and bowl to win the turkey, but he might turn around and give it to one of his soldiers, so that was pretty cool.”

This marks the second year Twin Oaks has held this turkey giveaway and they have more community events planned for the future.

Next month, they’re set to hold “Bowling with Santa” for families and a “Cosmic Celebration” for New Year’s.

.

