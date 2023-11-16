Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘Turkey Bowling’ takes attendees to the lanes for a chance at a free turkey

On Wednesday, two lucky people on Fort Sill scored themselves a free turkey!
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, two lucky people on Fort Sill scored themselves a free turkey!

The Twin Oaks Bowling Center on post held its “Turkey Bowling” event on Wednesday.

All day, they’ve held special games where two bowling pins in a set are a different color.

Anyone who got a strike with one of those colorful pins at the front of the set was entered into a raffle for one of two free turkeys.

Organizers say events like these are vital for the Fort Sill community.

“It’s just, community service, getting it out there to the soldiers. those that don’t have a lot have the opportunity to bowl at a discounted rate, ‘cause it’s only $2 a game versus $4 a game and have a chance to win that turkey,” said Twin Oaks Bowling Center Business Manager, Kelly Wright. “I even had one of the soldiers tell me yesterday that he might come and bowl to win the turkey, but he might turn around and give it to one of his soldiers, so that was pretty cool.”

This marks the second year Twin Oaks has held this turkey giveaway and they have more community events planned for the future.

Next month, they’re set to hold “Bowling with Santa” for families and a “Cosmic Celebration” for New Year’s.

.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aitson is facing a lengthy sentence for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
Lawton woman allegedly beat woman with bat, had juvenile drive her to scene
Elgin woman arrested, allegedly told police meth was bought from California where it’s cheaper
The Lawton Correctional Facility
Inmate’s death sparks civil rights lawsuit against Lawton Correctional Facility
Mason allegedly had 77 grams of cocaine in his vehicle.
Del City man charged after police allegedly find cocaine in vehicle in Lawton
Picture of the crash scene
Car caught fire after rollover near Sterling

Latest News

Students who raced their CO2-powered cars now know the results.
DAEDF announces winners of student CO2 race in youth engineering contest
On Wednesday, two lucky people on Fort Sill scored themselves a free turkey!
‘Turkey Bowling’ takes attendees to the lanes for a chance at a free turkey
On Wednesday, the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation announced the winners of a recent...
DAEDF announces winners of student CO2 race in youth engineering contest
Westwin Elements holding the first town hall in October.
Second town hall with cobalt refinery company announced for early December