Authorities in Waurika discover man who failed to register as a sex offender following alleged altercation

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities in Waurika say they arrested a man who they say was an unregistered sex offender living near a school.

Authorities say Yousaf Uddin had been living in Waurika since late October.

They say he was brought to police’s attention after what was described as a “possible altercation” with a woman he had brought to Waurika from Fort Worth.

Investigators found that while Uddin was a registered sex offender out of Texas, he had not registered in Oklahoma and was living within 2,000 feet of a school.

Uddin was arrested by US Marshals in Fort Worth and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.