Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Authorities in Waurika discover man who failed to register as a sex offender following alleged altercation

Authorities in Waurika say they arrested Uddin who they say was an unregistered sex offender...
Authorities in Waurika say they arrested Uddin who they say was an unregistered sex offender living near a school.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities in Waurika say they arrested a man who they say was an unregistered sex offender living near a school.

Authorities say Yousaf Uddin had been living in Waurika since late October.

They say he was brought to police’s attention after what was described as a “possible altercation” with a woman he had brought to Waurika from Fort Worth.

Investigators found that while Uddin was a registered sex offender out of Texas, he had not registered in Oklahoma and was living within 2,000 feet of a school.

Uddin was arrested by US Marshals in Fort Worth and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fence post impales windshield of box truck during wreck on I-44 near Key Gate.
Fence post impales windshield during wreck on I-44
Inmates already charged in connection to a death at the Comanche County Detention Center are...
Inmates at Comanche County Detention Center charged in recent death facing more after another alleged assault
Aitson is facing a lengthy sentence for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
Lawton woman allegedly beat woman with bat, had juvenile drive her to scene
Elgin woman arrested, allegedly told police meth was bought from California where it’s cheaper
Boyd faces decades in prison for allegedly uploading child pornography on the chat program...
Altus woman uploaded child porn to Discord, authorities say

Latest News

Several area teams gear up for the second round of the playoffs
Round two round up
Education is important to progress, so Fort Sill is recognizing National American Education...
Fort Sill holds college fair
The first of a series of cold fronts moves in by tomorrow morning | 11/16 PM
The first of a series of cold fronts moves in by tomorrow morning | 11/16 PM
A warrant was issued for Torres after he was allegedly driving a vehicle reported as stolen,...
Warrant issued for Lawton man after authorities say he was seen driving stolen vehicle