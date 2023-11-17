Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Candidate filing for Kiowa County seats begins Dec. 4

The primary election in Mecklenburg County is Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The primary election in Mecklenburg County is Tuesday, Sept. 12.(Source: U.S. Army)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Candidate filing in Kiowa County begins on Monday, Dec. 4, and ends on Wednesday, Dec. 6, for the Board of Education in several school districts.

Potential candidates can submit their declaration of candidacy on those dates between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to the Kiowa County Election Board. It includes offices in Hobart, Lone Wolf, Mountain View Gotebo, Snyder, Blair, Carnegie and more.

If more than two candidates file for the same Board seat, a primary election will be held in mid-February.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmates already charged in connection to a death at the Comanche County Detention Center are...
Inmates at Comanche County Detention Center charged in recent death facing more after another alleged assault
A long-term drug investigation led a drug task force to execute a search warrant on Wofford.
Police allegedly discover over 5 grams of fentanyl in Duncan woman’s home
A warrant was issued for Torres after he was allegedly driving a vehicle reported as stolen,...
Warrant issued for Lawton man after authorities say he was seen driving stolen vehicle
Boat ramp pictured above at the Schoolhouse Slough.
Lake Lawtonka property owners to see 25% rate increase
Fence post impales windshield of box truck during wreck on I-44 near Key Gate.
Fence post impales windshield during wreck on I-44

Latest News

Comanche Indian Veterans Association to hold benefit bingo night
Comanche Indian Veterans Association to hold benefit bingo night
Farm Bill renewed for another year, crop insurance programs protected
Showers and storms return to the area on Sunday | 11/17 AM
Showers and storms return to the area on Sunday | 11/17 AM
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children pictured above.
Crime Prevention: child exploitation online