Comanche Indian Veterans Association to hold benefit bingo night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - November is Native American Heritage Month and one group within the Comanche Nation will hold a bingo benefit night to help Veterans within the tribe on Friday, Nov. 17.

Kevin Pohawpatchoko, Commander of the Comanche Indian Veterans Association, is a veteran, and he shared the history of the C.I.V.A, and all their benefit events that they hold for veterans. Nona Gail Mihecoby, who serves as Comanche C.I.V. Auxiliary, joined him and discussed the unique connection her family shares with the military.

The event will be held at the Dorothy Lorentino Sunrise Center at 1608 SW 9th St, Lawton, OK 73501. Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m., and the game will start at 6:30 p.m.

The C.I.V.A will also have a cake walk, and 20 games for $20. Food will be available as well.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.