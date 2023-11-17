Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comanche Youth Dancers visit Eisenhower schools to celebrate and educate

Comanche Nation Youth Dancers spent the better part of November celebrating Native American Heritage month at schools across Texoma. Now they are in Lawton.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Youth Dancers have spent the better part of November celebrating Native American Heritage month at schools across Texoma. That’s what brought dancers to Eisenhower Middle and High School this afternoon.

The purpose of the dance was simple, to educate everyone on Native American Culture and to hopefully connect Native students with their roots with entertainment.

“Our younger generation has to learn what their culture is and where they’re from in order to grow,” Mark Woommavovha, Chairman of the Comanche Nation, said. “We count on our elders to pass that down to our youth. So when we’re here expressing our culture and our tradition it’s a great honor.”

As far as the events that we’re aware of, the dancers will be taking a break for the week of Thanksgiving and then will return to dance in Cyril and Geronimo on Nov. 27.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmates already charged in connection to a death at the Comanche County Detention Center are...
Inmates at Comanche County Detention Center charged in recent death facing more after another alleged assault
A long-term drug investigation led a drug task force to execute a search warrant on Wofford.
Police allegedly discover over 5 grams of fentanyl in Duncan woman’s home
A warrant was issued for Torres after he was allegedly driving a vehicle reported as stolen,...
Warrant issued for Lawton man after authorities say he was seen driving stolen vehicle
Boat ramp pictured above at the Schoolhouse Slough.
Lake Lawtonka property owners to see 25% rate increase
Fence post impales windshield of box truck during wreck on I-44 near Key Gate.
Fence post impales windshield during wreck on I-44

Latest News

A deep dive into FISTA: The future of Central Plaza
LPS Foundation
LPS Foundation’s ‘Prize Patrol” program delivers funds to help transform classrooms
Lawton’s 3rd annual Chili and Dessert cook-off sees some ‘heated’ and ‘sweet” competition
Lawton’s 3rd annual Chili and Dessert cook-off sees some ‘heated’ and ‘sweet” competition
Outgoing servicemembers were honored in a retirement ceremony on Fort Sill.
Outgoing servicemembers honored in ceremony on Fort Sill