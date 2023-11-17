Comanche Youth Dancers visit Eisenhower schools to celebrate and educate

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Youth Dancers have spent the better part of November celebrating Native American Heritage month at schools across Texoma. That’s what brought dancers to Eisenhower Middle and High School this afternoon.

The purpose of the dance was simple, to educate everyone on Native American Culture and to hopefully connect Native students with their roots with entertainment.

“Our younger generation has to learn what their culture is and where they’re from in order to grow,” Mark Woommavovha, Chairman of the Comanche Nation, said. “We count on our elders to pass that down to our youth. So when we’re here expressing our culture and our tradition it’s a great honor.”

As far as the events that we’re aware of, the dancers will be taking a break for the week of Thanksgiving and then will return to dance in Cyril and Geronimo on Nov. 27.

