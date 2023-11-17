Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Farm Bill renewed for another year, crop insurance programs protected

The 2018 farm bill that many Oklahoma farmers were waiting to see renewed has been extended for another year.
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSWO) - The 2018 farm bill that many Oklahoma farmers were waiting to see renewed has been extended for another year.

Lawmakers in Washington voted to keep the current farm bill which technically expired two months ago. Extending it means that SNAP benefits are safe for the time being. Crop insurance programs are also protected.

Lawmakers said it’s a solution, but more work needs to be done.

“The Farm bill we’re operating under is pretty good,” Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) said. “It needs a few updates, particularly for reference prices, because we’re in a much higher cost environment. For producers than we were five years ago. But extending the farm bill for a year is going to give producers some predictability they need right now.”

With the current farm bill, about three quarters of the budget goes toward food assistance programs with 9% covering crop insurance, 7% covering commodities, and another 7% for conservation.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmates already charged in connection to a death at the Comanche County Detention Center are...
Inmates at Comanche County Detention Center charged in recent death facing more after another alleged assault
Boat ramp pictured above at the Schoolhouse Slough.
Lake Lawtonka property owners to see 25% rate increase
A warrant was issued for Torres after he was allegedly driving a vehicle reported as stolen,...
Warrant issued for Lawton man after authorities say he was seen driving stolen vehicle
A long-term drug investigation led a drug task force to execute a search warrant on Wofford.
Police allegedly discover over 5 grams of fentanyl in Duncan woman’s home
Fence post impales windshield of box truck during wreck on I-44 near Key Gate.
Fence post impales windshield during wreck on I-44

Latest News

Showers and storms return to the area on Sunday | 11/17 AM
Showers and storms return to the area on Sunday | 11/17 AM
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children pictured above.
Crime Prevention: child exploitation online
Authorities in Waurika say they arrested Uddin who they say was an unregistered sex offender...
Authorities in Waurika discover man who failed to register as a sex offender following alleged altercation
Several area teams gear up for the second round of the playoffs
Round two round up