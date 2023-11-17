The first of a series of cold fronts moves in by tomorrow morning | 11/16 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight we will see thinner clouds with filtered moonlight at times. Winds will remain breezy ahead of the first of three cold fronts. This front will come through dry with temperatures dipping to around average Friday and Saturday. You can expect some clouds to hang around with this front as it moves through early Friday morning.

The second front moves in late Sunday night early Monday morning. This one will be stronger with rain chances associated with it. Two rounds of rain is possible with the first round coming ahead of the front and the second behind the front. Both rounds look to be scattered in nature with light amounts. Rainfall amounts look to average between a 1/10″ to 1/3″ for most areas Sunday through Monday. Temperatures will become colder Monday night, but all precipitation will remain liquid in Texoma! The coldest day will be Tuesday with highs in the mid 50′s and lows in the upper 20′s Wednesday morning giving us our second freeze of the season.

The third front moves in Thursday lowering temps once again and possibly giving us another freeze!

