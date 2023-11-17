Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill holds college fair

By Johnathan Lewis
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Education is important to progress, so Fort Sill is recognizing National American Education Week, holding a number of events, including a college fair.

”For various reasons education is very important, especially to soldiers who are serving. It makes them better soldiers, better leaders, and it helps them transition more successfully when they leave the military,” Michael Dodds, the Fort Sill Education Services Officer, said.

But education doesn’t just start at the end of their service. Dodds says soldiers can start before leaving the service, an important consideration for easing back into civilian life.

”At least get part of it done, or perhaps get the whole thing done before they separate, so they can compete for those good paying jobs when they transition out of the military,” Dodds said.

Private First Class Espada is eighteen years old and spoke with a few of the thirty universities at the college fair today. He’s interested in animal specialist programs, but realizes the importance of education beyond the schooling itself.

”You don’t want to lead your subordinates when there’s things that you may not know, so furthering your education could possibly help you correlate to your soldiers and also help them gain more education, but before you can teach, you must know,” Espada said.

Creating effective leaders of the future, both on and off of the battlefield, is the main objective of the college fair. Today’s event shows the importance of education and soldiers expanding beyond their military specialty.

”It’s so rewarding to watch those soldiers progress towards their degree and then when they walk across that stage on graduation day, big old smile on their face, everybody’s clapping and yelling. It’s just so fulfilling,” Dodds said.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fence post impales windshield of box truck during wreck on I-44 near Key Gate.
Fence post impales windshield during wreck on I-44
Aitson is facing a lengthy sentence for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
Lawton woman allegedly beat woman with bat, had juvenile drive her to scene
Elgin woman arrested, allegedly told police meth was bought from California where it’s cheaper
Inmates already charged in connection to a death at the Comanche County Detention Center are...
Inmates at Comanche County Detention Center charged in recent death facing more after another alleged assault
Mason allegedly had 77 grams of cocaine in his vehicle.
Del City man charged after police allegedly find cocaine in vehicle in Lawton

Latest News

The first of a series of cold fronts moves in by tomorrow morning | 11/16 PM
The first of a series of cold fronts moves in by tomorrow morning | 11/16 PM
A warrant was issued for Torres after he was allegedly driving a vehicle reported as stolen,...
Warrant issued for Lawton man after authorities say he was seen driving stolen vehicle
A long-term drug investigation led a drug task force to execute a search warrant on Wofford.
Police allegedly discover over 5 grams of fentanyl in Duncan woman’s home
Chrichton faces a single felony charge of lewd acts to a child and he could get upwards of 20...
Marlow man in custody in Grady Co. after allegedly admitting to lewd acts to child
Just in time for American Education Week, a number of area teachers were awarded grants as a...
LPS Foundation awards grants to teachers through ‘Prize Patrol’