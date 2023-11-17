Fort Sill welcomes over 130 soldiers after basic training graduation

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - This Friday at Fort Sill, more than 130 soldiers from E Battery, 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery graduated.

The newly graduated soldiers come from active duty, National Guard, and Reserve components.

They’re now off to their Advanced Individual Training schools to continue their training and studies in Field Artillery, Air Defense Artillery, different medical fields and Military Intelligence.

This week’s honor graduate is Pvt. Gavin Gillig from Findley, Ohio.

Honor Graduate Pvt. Gavin Gillig (KSWO)

We extend our congratulations to the new members and wish them well in their future!

