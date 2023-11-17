Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: 13-week-old American Staffordshire Terrier

By Justin Allen Rose and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s the end of the week, so it’s time for us to see one of the adorable friends staying at Lawton Animal Welfare.

Today, Nov. 17, we were joined by Roy Rodrick from Lawton Animal Welfare to talk about our newest furry friend, as well as current events affecting animals in and around Lawton.

Rodrick and 7News anchor Tarra Bates talked about an adorable American Staffordshire Terrier, how winter weather can affect dogs, and a new Lawton City Council ordinance.

To learn about all that and more, watch the conversation above.

