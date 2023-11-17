Expert Connections
Lawton’s 3rd annual Chili and Dessert cook-off sees some ‘heated’ and ‘sweet” competition

People from across Lawton came out to grab a hot bowl of chili, and maybe even a couple sweets, in support of one hardworking organization.
By Billie Hill and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People from across Lawton came out to grab a hot bowl of chili, and maybe even a couple sweets, in support of one hardworking organization.

Lawton’s 3rd annual Chili and Dessert cook-off took place inside City Hall this afternoon, Nov. 17, after the fundraiser was put on pause for 4 years.

The funds from the event go to support the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, and with over 30 chilis and desserts submitted, the city came out for a good cause.

We spoke with one hungry organizer who said she may go back for seconds.

“Hardy meal all day! It smells phenomenal,” Caitlin Gatlin, Community and Marketing Manager for the City of Lawton, said. “I haven’t had a bowl of chili yet, but we have 7 or 8 entries that I’m looking forward to hopefully sampling before I really commit to one bowl. But who knows? I may pay another five bucks and get extra.”

The winner for today’s chili cook-off was Woogie Burgess for Judge’s choice, and Larry Bush for people’s choice. For dessert, the Hilton Garden Inn took judge’s choice, and Woogie Burgess again took home a prize-winner for people’s choice.

