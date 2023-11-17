Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

LPS Foundation’s ‘Prize Patrol” program delivers funds to help transform classrooms

Being a teacher can be difficult, especially when they don’t have the funds to invest in their classrooms.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Being a teacher can be difficult, especially when they don’t have the funds to invest in their classrooms.

One organization is looking to change that with a program called “Prize Patrol.”

Twelve teachers at both MacArthur High School and Sullivan Village Elementary received monetary prizes through the program to be used for transformations in the classroom.

We spoke to some of those teachers today, who say they’re both surprised and honored to receive the funding they needed to make an impact.

“Feels great, there’s lots of stuff that needs to be replaced and can help the program grow, so I’m just happy to be able to get that and grow the program a little bit,” Derik Daubenspeck, Band Director for MacArthur High School, said.

“A total blessing. It reminds me that I can keep doing this,” Stephanie Foxx, Special Education teacher for MacArthur High School, said. “I have help out there, not just from people in my classroom, but family members, neighborhood, and the whole community. It makes it worth it.”

The program was put together by the Lawton Public Schools Foundation.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmates already charged in connection to a death at the Comanche County Detention Center are...
Inmates at Comanche County Detention Center charged in recent death facing more after another alleged assault
A long-term drug investigation led a drug task force to execute a search warrant on Wofford.
Police allegedly discover over 5 grams of fentanyl in Duncan woman’s home
A warrant was issued for Torres after he was allegedly driving a vehicle reported as stolen,...
Warrant issued for Lawton man after authorities say he was seen driving stolen vehicle
Boat ramp pictured above at the Schoolhouse Slough.
Lake Lawtonka property owners to see 25% rate increase
Fence post impales windshield of box truck during wreck on I-44 near Key Gate.
Fence post impales windshield during wreck on I-44

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: 13-week-old American Staffordshire Terrier
Furry Friend Friday: 13-week-old American Staffordshire Terrier
A deep dive into FISTA: The future of Central Plaza
Comanche Youth Dancers visit Eisenhower schools to celebrate and educate
Comanche Youth Dancers visit Eisenhower schools to celebrate and educate
Lawton’s 3rd annual Chili and Dessert cook-off sees some ‘heated’ and ‘sweet” competition
Lawton’s 3rd annual Chili and Dessert cook-off sees some ‘heated’ and ‘sweet” competition