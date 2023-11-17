LPS Foundation’s ‘Prize Patrol” program delivers funds to help transform classrooms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Being a teacher can be difficult, especially when they don’t have the funds to invest in their classrooms.

One organization is looking to change that with a program called “Prize Patrol.”

Twelve teachers at both MacArthur High School and Sullivan Village Elementary received monetary prizes through the program to be used for transformations in the classroom.

We spoke to some of those teachers today, who say they’re both surprised and honored to receive the funding they needed to make an impact.

“Feels great, there’s lots of stuff that needs to be replaced and can help the program grow, so I’m just happy to be able to get that and grow the program a little bit,” Derik Daubenspeck, Band Director for MacArthur High School, said.

“A total blessing. It reminds me that I can keep doing this,” Stephanie Foxx, Special Education teacher for MacArthur High School, said. “I have help out there, not just from people in my classroom, but family members, neighborhood, and the whole community. It makes it worth it.”

The program was put together by the Lawton Public Schools Foundation.

