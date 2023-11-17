Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

McMillian scores 17 points, Williams adds double-double as Texas Tech beats Texas A&M-CC 73-64

Chance McMillian scored 17 points, Darrion Williams added 10 points and 14 rebounds and Texas Tech beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-64
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Chance McMillian scored 17 points, Darrion Williams added 10 points and 14 rebounds and Texas Tech beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-64 on Thursday night.

Joe Toussaint added 14 points and Warren Washington had 10 for Texas Tech (3-0), which shot 44% (24 of 54) overall and 74% (20 of 27) from the free-throw line.

Dian Wright-Forde scored 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting to lead Texas A&M-CC (2-2). Owen Dease was 5 of 16 from the floor that included a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

Texas Tech took the lead for good about midway through the first half and led 41-31 at the break. The Islanders stayed within single digits inside the final 15 minutes and cut the deficit to 51-49 but didn't get closer.

Each team committed 17 turnovers.

Texas Tech will look for its fourth straight win to open the season with first-year coach Grant McCasland when its plays No. 21 Villanova on Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas.

Texas A&M-CC is on the road against Northern Kentucky on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Most Read

Inmates already charged in connection to a death at the Comanche County Detention Center are...
Inmates at Comanche County Detention Center charged in recent death facing more after another alleged assault
A long-term drug investigation led a drug task force to execute a search warrant on Wofford.
Police allegedly discover over 5 grams of fentanyl in Duncan woman’s home
A warrant was issued for Torres after he was allegedly driving a vehicle reported as stolen,...
Warrant issued for Lawton man after authorities say he was seen driving stolen vehicle
Boat ramp pictured above at the Schoolhouse Slough.
Lake Lawtonka property owners to see 25% rate increase
Fence post impales windshield of box truck during wreck on I-44 near Key Gate.
Fence post impales windshield during wreck on I-44

Latest News

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Mashburn’s 29, Dent’s game-winner lead New Mexico past UT Arlington, 82-80
Soccer
US beats Trinidad 3-0 in 1st leg of Copa América qualifier as Pepi, Robinson and Reyna score late
Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Cryer has 18 points to lead No. 6 Houston to 65-49 victory over Towson at the Charleston Classic
Ryan Dunn
Ryan Dunn highlights Virginia’s 62-33 victory over Texas Southern