Outgoing servicemembers honored in ceremony on Fort Sill

Dozens of outgoing service members and workers were honored today in a retirement ceremony.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Dozens of outgoing service members and workers were honored today in a retirement ceremony.

The ceremony was held Friday afternoon on the Old Post Quadrangle.

We caught up with one retiree, outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. William Taylor, for his thoughts as he enters the next chapter of his life.

“It feels great,” said Taylor. “25 and a half years, it passed by really fast. I loved serving my country, but I love spending time at home with my family, and just enjoying time watching my little ones grow up, and just looking forward to it.”

We’d like to extend our congratulations on all of Friday’s retirees and wish them well as they go ahead into the future.

