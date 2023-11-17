Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital

Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at the New Hampshire Hospital.
Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at the New Hampshire Hospital.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police say several people have been shot at the New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital. State police say there were “multiple victims” in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, located in the state’s capital city.

An armored vehicle was approaching the scene outside the hospital and aerials of the hospital Friday show an active scene with numerous police cars.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmates already charged in connection to a death at the Comanche County Detention Center are...
Inmates at Comanche County Detention Center charged in recent death facing more after another alleged assault
A long-term drug investigation led a drug task force to execute a search warrant on Wofford.
Police allegedly discover over 5 grams of fentanyl in Duncan woman’s home
A warrant was issued for Torres after he was allegedly driving a vehicle reported as stolen,...
Warrant issued for Lawton man after authorities say he was seen driving stolen vehicle
Boat ramp pictured above at the Schoolhouse Slough.
Lake Lawtonka property owners to see 25% rate increase
Fence post impales windshield of box truck during wreck on I-44 near Key Gate.
Fence post impales windshield during wreck on I-44

Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Speaker Johnson says he’ll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public
Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship in golf
Justice Arthur Engoron presides over Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony in his family's civil fraud...
Judge denies Trump’s request for a mistrial in his New York civil fraud case
Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the...
Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson sentenced to 90 years