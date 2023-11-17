Scattered rain chances Sunday and Monday; stray storm possible | 11/17 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Clouds will depart this evening as drier air pushes in from the northwest. The front that came through this morning will allow temperatures to get back down to average. It will be a good evening for those Friday night football games with temps in the mid 50′s at kickoff and around 50 by the end of the games. We will be precipitation free for those games.

We will start the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. A sprinkle can’t be ruled out but we will not see any measurable precipitation. Sunday we will end the weekend with scattered showers developing in our eastern and central areas a stray severe storm can be ruled out Sunday morning before the rain moves to our east. This will be the first of two rounds of rainfall.

The cold front rolls in Monday morning with a second round of rain behind the front later in the afternoon. No severe storms are expected with this round. Rainfall amounts from Sunday and Monday will be less than a half inch for most areas. As the colder drier air settles in we will likely see our second freeze of the season Wednesday morning and possibly another light freeze Thursday morning!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.