Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Scattered rain chances Sunday and Monday; stray storm possible | 11/17 PM

Two rounds of rain associated with early week cold front
By Barrett Phillips
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Clouds will depart this evening as drier air pushes in from the northwest. The front that came through this morning will allow temperatures to get back down to average. It will be a good evening for those Friday night football games with temps in the mid 50′s at kickoff and around 50 by the end of the games. We will be precipitation free for those games.

We will start the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. A sprinkle can’t be ruled out but we will not see any measurable precipitation. Sunday we will end the weekend with scattered showers developing in our eastern and central areas a stray severe storm can be ruled out Sunday morning before the rain moves to our east. This will be the first of two rounds of rainfall.

The cold front rolls in Monday morning with a second round of rain behind the front later in the afternoon. No severe storms are expected with this round. Rainfall amounts from Sunday and Monday will be less than a half inch for most areas. As the colder drier air settles in we will likely see our second freeze of the season Wednesday morning and possibly another light freeze Thursday morning!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmates already charged in connection to a death at the Comanche County Detention Center are...
Inmates at Comanche County Detention Center charged in recent death facing more after another alleged assault
A long-term drug investigation led a drug task force to execute a search warrant on Wofford.
Police allegedly discover over 5 grams of fentanyl in Duncan woman’s home
A warrant was issued for Torres after he was allegedly driving a vehicle reported as stolen,...
Warrant issued for Lawton man after authorities say he was seen driving stolen vehicle
Boat ramp pictured above at the Schoolhouse Slough.
Lake Lawtonka property owners to see 25% rate increase
Fence post impales windshield of box truck during wreck on I-44 near Key Gate.
Fence post impales windshield during wreck on I-44

Latest News

Scattered rain chances Sunday and Monday; stray storm possible | 11/17 PM
Scattered rain chances Sunday and Monday; stray storm possible | 11/17 PM
Showers and storms return to the area on Sunday | 11/17 AM
Showers and storms return to the area on Sunday | 11/17 AM
The first of a series of cold fronts moves in by tomorrow morning | 11/16 PM
The first of a series of cold fronts moves in by tomorrow morning | 11/16 PM
The first of a series of cold fronts moves in by tomorrow morning | 11/16 PM
The first of a series of cold fronts moves in by tomorrow morning | 11/16 PM