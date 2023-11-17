Showers and storms return to the area on Sunday | 11/17 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning a cold will move into the area bringing northern winds at 10 to 20 mph. The cold front will bring a slight cool down to the area with afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s (which is about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday). Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds during the day, so conditions may feel cooler due to the lack of sunshine. It is a Friday night in Texoma, and it should be some great fall weather for high school football in the area. Temperatures at kickoff (around 7 p.m.) will be in the mid-50s and will drop into the upper 40s by the time games are ending. Conditions should stay fairly dry across the area, but skies will continue to be mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow will have similar conditions with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s. Skies will continue to have on and off cloud coverage. Winds will shift from north to south later in the day, which will act to bring some warmer air and moisture to the area on Sunday.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will see the return of rain chances to the area. Rain coverage will be scattered across the area, but any showers that do form could also have some lightning and thunder. This scattered storm activity will linger through the morning hours here in Texoma before moving into eastern Oklahoma in the afternoon. There is a marginal risk of severe weather with damaging winds and hail as the main hazards. Of course, we will keep you updated as we move closer to Sunday.

A second cold front will move into the area early Monday morning. This front will bring some cooler air to the area with temperatures dropping into the low 60s on Monday, and upper 50s on Tuesday. Behind the front that comes in Monday, more scattered showers will be possible in the area. Rain chances will diminish as we head into Tuesday.

Thanksgiving is now only six days away, and the forecast is looking to be fairly seasonable. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area with mostly sunny skies. No rain is in the forecast for the holiday!

Have a great weekend!

