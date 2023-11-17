Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

TCU and Baylor will become most-played rivalry in Texas in disappointing season for both

TCU versus Baylor will become the most-played rivalry in Texas with the 119th meeting Saturday
(File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baylor (3-7, 2-5 Big 12) at TCU (4-6, 2-5), 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (Big 12/ESPN+)

Line: TCU by 12 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: TCU leads 58-53-7.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Baylor-TCU becomes the most-played rivalry in Texas with its 119th meeting in a series that dates back to 1899. TCU has to win its last two games just to get bowl eligible after being the national runner-up last season. The Horned Frogs, who fell 29-26 to No. 7 Texas last week in their fourth one-score loss this season, have to beat Baylor and No. 14 Oklahoma to get to six wins. Baylor has a three-game losing streak and is already guaranteed a losing season, raising questions about fourth-year coach Dave Aranda's future.

KEY MATCHUP

TCU running back Emani Bailey against the Baylor defense, which has allowed 186.9 rushing yards per game and 21 touchdowns. Bailey has 1,006 yards rushing to rank fifth in the Big 12. He has run for five scores.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: CB Caden Jenkins has three interceptions, matching him for the most in the NCAA by a freshman.

TCU: WR Savion Williams is coming off a career-best 11 catches for 164 yards against Texas, including a season-long 42-yard gain.

FACTS & FIGURES

TCU has won three in a row and seven of eight in the series. Last season in Waco, the Horned Frogs scored nine points in the final 2:07 and won on Griffin Kell's 40-yard field goal on the game's chaotic final play to stay undefeated. ... Student body leaders from both schools this week revealed they had named the game the Bluebonnet Battle and unveiled the new trophy. TCU-Baylor will be one of only four protected Big 12 games that will keep being played annually with the league’s expansion to 16 teams. ... Texas and Texas A&M have played 118 times, but haven’t played since 2011 before the Aggies moved to the SEC, where the Longhorns will join them next year. ... Baylor is coming off a 59-25 loss at Kansas State, which earlier this season beat TCU 41-3.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Inmates already charged in connection to a death at the Comanche County Detention Center are...
Inmates at Comanche County Detention Center charged in recent death facing more after another alleged assault
A long-term drug investigation led a drug task force to execute a search warrant on Wofford.
Police allegedly discover over 5 grams of fentanyl in Duncan woman’s home
A warrant was issued for Torres after he was allegedly driving a vehicle reported as stolen,...
Warrant issued for Lawton man after authorities say he was seen driving stolen vehicle
Boat ramp pictured above at the Schoolhouse Slough.
Lake Lawtonka property owners to see 25% rate increase
Fence post impales windshield of box truck during wreck on I-44 near Key Gate.
Fence post impales windshield during wreck on I-44

Latest News

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Mashburn’s 29, Dent’s game-winner lead New Mexico past UT Arlington, 82-80
Soccer
US beats Trinidad 3-0 in 1st leg of Copa América qualifier as Pepi, Robinson and Reyna score late
Texas Tech University
McMillian scores 17 points, Williams adds double-double as Texas Tech beats Texas A&M-CC 73-64
Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Cryer has 18 points to lead No. 6 Houston to 65-49 victory over Towson at the Charleston Classic
Ryan Dunn
Ryan Dunn highlights Virginia’s 62-33 victory over Texas Southern