Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Warrant issued for Lawton man after authorities say he was seen driving stolen vehicle

A warrant was issued for Torres after he was allegedly driving a vehicle reported as stolen,...
A warrant was issued for Torres after he was allegedly driving a vehicle reported as stolen, only by the time officers found out it was stolen, he had taken off.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant was issued for a Lawton man after he was allegedly driving a vehicle reported as stolen, only by the time officers found out it was stolen, he had taken off.

This is 27-year-old Santos Torres.

According to court documents, officers saw Torres, whom the officer identified through multiple interactions and arrests, leaving a vehicle.

When the officer called him by name, Torres reportedly told the officer he was there to see his mom, jumped a fence, and disappeared.

Officers never caught up with Torres.

His bond has been pre-set at $10,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fence post impales windshield of box truck during wreck on I-44 near Key Gate.
Fence post impales windshield during wreck on I-44
Aitson is facing a lengthy sentence for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
Lawton woman allegedly beat woman with bat, had juvenile drive her to scene
Elgin woman arrested, allegedly told police meth was bought from California where it’s cheaper
Inmates already charged in connection to a death at the Comanche County Detention Center are...
Inmates at Comanche County Detention Center charged in recent death facing more after another alleged assault
Mason allegedly had 77 grams of cocaine in his vehicle.
Del City man charged after police allegedly find cocaine in vehicle in Lawton

Latest News

Education is important to progress, so Fort Sill is recognizing National American Education...
Fort Sill holds college fair
The first of a series of cold fronts moves in by tomorrow morning | 11/16 PM
The first of a series of cold fronts moves in by tomorrow morning | 11/16 PM
A long-term drug investigation led a drug task force to execute a search warrant on Wofford.
Police allegedly discover over 5 grams of fentanyl in Duncan woman’s home
Chrichton faces a single felony charge of lewd acts to a child and he could get upwards of 20...
Marlow man in custody in Grady Co. after allegedly admitting to lewd acts to child