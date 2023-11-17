Warrant issued for Lawton man after authorities say he was seen driving stolen vehicle

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant was issued for a Lawton man after he was allegedly driving a vehicle reported as stolen, only by the time officers found out it was stolen, he had taken off.

This is 27-year-old Santos Torres.

According to court documents, officers saw Torres, whom the officer identified through multiple interactions and arrests, leaving a vehicle.

When the officer called him by name, Torres reportedly told the officer he was there to see his mom, jumped a fence, and disappeared.

Officers never caught up with Torres.

His bond has been pre-set at $10,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.