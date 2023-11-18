10 Wins roads project making progress

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Driving down Ferris from eleventh to second street offers a preview of what to expect with the upcoming road repairs that are part of the Ten Wins for Citizens.

The council has approved twenty three roads so far, but the list of almost forty roads has already been put together and is pending approval.

“We’ll have forty roads picked and approved by the council by the first council meeting in January. We picked out of those roads the highest traffic pattern, for the first ten roads, that the city had. In other words, we picked out the roads with the highest traffic count,” City Councilman George Gill said.

Ellsworth Construction of Midwest City has been awarded the contract to the Ten Wins road project, and they’re slated to begin the work at the beginning of the year. Once given the green light, work could possibly start almost ten days sooner. The first road on the phase one list reaches from North East Flowermound road to North East forty-fifth street. Councilman Gill, who is overseeing this project, says the timeframe to complete the projects will be fairly quick.

”That’s another good thing about mill and overlay, it doesn’t really take a lot of time, so that area between Flowermound and forty fifth street down cache road, for an example, about a week,” Gill said.

It’s been floated that the ten roads have to be completed within ninety days, but they’re actually contracted to be completed in one hundred fourteen days, two weeks more than the ninety day goal initially reported. With the weather changing, how will that affect the projects?

“We’ll have some rain, probably. Historically, it shows we will, but based on historical records for this time of year, the amount of rain should be minimal and shouldn’t cause much of a problem,” Gill said.

Gill says citizens can expect to see differences in some Lawton roads by the end of January. There is a scheduled planning meeting next week between the contractor and others involved in the project, to continue planning how to minimally impact citizens lives while doing the road work. He says that as long as things go to plan, citizens will likely be happy with the progression of things over the next year.

”There’s really not a lot of things to go wrong. And, hopefully, it won’t, we always hope that. But, in reality, there’s really not a lot of areas that should affect that deadline,” Gill said.

