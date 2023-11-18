Lawton man wanted for alleged possession of over 100 images of child porn
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man out of Comanche County for alleged aggravated possession of child pornography.
According to court documents, 64-year-old Larry Paul Bragg was in possession of 100 or more images of child pornography as well as using a computer to search for child pornography.
He faces up to life in prison if convicted.
His bond has been set at $100,000.
