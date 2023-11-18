Expert Connections
Comanche County Retired Educators Association discusses American Education Week

7News was joined by members of the Comanche County Retired Educators Association, President Carol Gardner and Chairperson Cheryl Tate.
By Billie Hill, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - American Education Week is coming to a close this week as it takes place Nov. 13 through 17.

During this conversation, they discussed the organization, Oklahoma teacher numbers, changes in teaching and education, student test scores and more!

During this conversation, they discussed the organization, Oklahoma teacher numbers, changes in teaching and education, student test scores and more!

To learn more, you can watch the interview above.

