Comanche County Retired Educators Association discusses American Education Week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - American Education Week is coming to a close this week as it takes place Nov. 13 through 17.

7News was joined by members of the Comanche County Retired Educators Association, President Carol Gardner and Chairperson Cheryl Tate.

During this conversation, they discussed the organization, Oklahoma teacher numbers, changes in teaching and education, student test scores and more!

To learn more, you can watch the interview above.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.