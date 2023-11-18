Comanche Indian Veteran Association holds ‘Bingo Night’ fundraiser for commemorative D-Day trip

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - November is Native American Heritage Month and during the month, the Comanche Indian Veteran Association held a Bingo Night Fundraiser.

The purpose of the fundraiser is to help celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The organization hopes to plan a trip to France and commemorate the fallen soldiers that day.

The trip will take place next summer.

We talked with the organizer of the event, Suzanne Patterson, who says it’s important to remember these soldiers.

“There’s family members that haven’t been able to see their loved ones, where they’re buried and so we’re going there to pay honor to them to the families who aren’t able to,” said Patterson.

The organization will continue to hold fundraisers every month until their goal for the trip is made.

