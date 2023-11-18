Lawton man accused of recording minors in bathroom using secret cameras

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been arrested on two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 years old and one count of Peeping Tom with photographic equipment of a minor child.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Justin Houser was taken into custody after he was reported to police for having two pieces of camouflaged camera equipment in a bathroom, which was allegedly disguised as a smoke detector and wall plug, both with sim cards still inside.

Court documents also allege the videos recorded the bathroom for some time.

Houser had an app for at least one of the devices installed on his phone.

He faces up to 45 years in prison if found guilty.

