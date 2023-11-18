Salvation Army kicks off ‘Red Kettle Campaign’

Expert Connections
Volunteers spent their Friday night spreading holiday cheer by ringing bells and collecting donations.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community heard the first rings of the Salvation Army bells Friday as the organization kicks off its ‘Red Kettle Campaign’.

Volunteers, including Pam Jennings, spent their Friday night spreading holiday cheer.

”We have to be able to help those that are helping others,’ she said. “It just means a lot to me to be able to be part of it.”

Jennings said she and the Mount Metro chapter of AMBUCS have volunteered their time for roughly 20 years. Though service is what motivates her to stay, Jennings said helping the community is what brings her back.

”The people, just getting to meet everybody, seeing everyone come in and letting them put their money in the kettle,” she said.

One couple sacrificed their Friday night in the name of serving others.

”Well this is the best date-night right here, [to] be together and helping people.. to just spend time together,” said John Naberhaus. “For us it’s just important to help out of the community, and be part of that.”

For the Mountain Metro AMBUCs members, those bells and bright red aprons have become a traditional way for them to give back for the holidays.

”We go out and we look for things to do to help the community. This is one that we’ve done for over 20 years, being able to come out and help the Salvation Army means everything to us,” Jennings said.

Those who missed out shouldn’t worry, there will be plenty of chances to donate this season. You can even catch your 7News team ringing the bells on December 12th.

