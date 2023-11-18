Scattered Rain Chances Overnight Into Sunday Morning | 11/18 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Saturday morning Texoma! Areas of patchy fog are likely this morning across the Texoma region which could reduce visibility to less than a mile in some locations. Remember, always turn your high beams off and keep a safe distance between you and others on the road when driving through fog. The high beams reflect more light off the water droplets in the air, which can be blinding to drivers. Winds late this morning will shift out of the south, bringing in seasonable temperatures in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies will transition to mostly cloudy this evening as a storm system approaches the region.

Rain chances will pick up overnight from west to east and continue into Sunday morning. Rain coverage will be higher for our northern counties overnight, and higher for our eastern counties tomorrow as the system pushes eastward. The severe risk is very low for Texoma, but damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are the main risks tomorrow associated with any severe storm that can develop. As of now, most if not all of Texoma will stay clear of any severe weather, but the best chances will be in our far northern counties such as Grady, Caddo, and Washita.

Another potential round of rain showers will move through the area Monday morning/afternoon. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures trend to near average for the week, and mild Thanksgiving is in the forecast!

As always, have a great weekend! -DS

