Tips for hunting season on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Hunting season is here for those of us in Lawton, but there are some things you need to know while out in the wild.

We all know there are certain places where you can hunt wildlife, but there are also some areas that are off-limits.

Before you can start your season on post, you must take a hunting safety course at Ft. Sill.

”That safety course will brief you on several different aspects of hunting on Ft. Sill from safety on the range, to using our digital platform which sportsmen use to check in and out of the range and it will also give you an idea of hazards or safety risks,” said Wildlife Representative, Jeremiah Zurenda.

Now that you have taken the course and have all the required paperwork, you are set. But, when you are out there, what can you hunt and what’s off limits?

”Behind my left shoulder, you can see some whitetail deer, these are animals that a lot of sportsmen pursue,” explained Zurenda. “Other animals are Rocky Mountain elk, we have water fount hunters.”

I will be the first to say that I am terrified of reptiles, but supposedly we need them.

”Unfortunately, we are not hunting snakes, but you can’t, you know, they have a purpose on this landscaping, as long as you ain’t bothering them they won’t bother you,” Zurenda stated. “Reptiles in general are all off limits.”

What’s the reason for hunting certain animals?

”The reason we hunt the animals we do is because we manage those herds, we manage those populations and those populations are monitored highly. Whether that’s here at Ft. Sill or that’s official US Fish and Wildlife Service or even state Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. Those animals we keep up with and part of our hunting schematic and making sure that their herds and population stay the safe and stable healthy rate.”

So, make sure that when you go hunting this season, that you stay safe and follow all of the guidelines set on post.

