Calzada throws 4 TD passes, leads Incarnate Word over Houston Christian 45-24

Zach Calzada threw four touchdown passes and Incarnate Word beat Houston Christian 45-24
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Zach Calzada threw four touchdown passes and Incarnate Word beat Houston Christian 45-24 on Saturday.

Calzada threw three scores to Caleb Chapman, who finished with seven catches for 170 yards. CJ Hardy also had a touchdown catch for Incarnate Word (8-2, 6-1 Southland Conference). Jarrell Wiley added 93 yards rushing on 14 carries with a 41-yard run and a touchdown from short yardage.

Calzada completed 29 of 38 passes for 407 yards.

Colby Suits was 23-of-37 passing for 202 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for Houston Christian (5-5, 4-3).

Isaiah Robinson opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run for Incarnate Word. Calzada and Chapman connected twice between the first and second quarters as the Cardinals built a 24-7 halftime lead. Calzada and Chapman later sealed it with a 64-yard touchdown that made it 38-10 early in the fourth quarter.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

