Morning rain chances for Sunday | 11/19 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! As we start our Sunday, rain will continue across the area moving eastward. We could hear some thunder along with some of these showers, but we shouldn’t see anything severe. The national weather service has us in a 1/5 risk for severe weather today, with the highest risk being hail up to quarter size. Most of Texoma is not included in this risk, and this only includes portions of northeast Texoma. These showers will make their way out of the area by the afternoon, but we could still see some pop up showers later in the evening.

Temperatures today will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, with a high of 63 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are expected due to the showers in the region. Winds will be a bit breezy coming out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour. We could see some gusts a little stronger than that. Monday will only have a 20% chance of rain as those same showers continue to exit the region. We will have a high of 64 degrees, with winds switching from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

It looks like we have another cool down on the way around Tuesday. This will drop those highs into the upper 50s. For your Turkey day, mostly cloudy skies are expected with southeasterly winds between 5 to 15 mph. We will see a high of 62 degrees, and a low of 32. We will see another cool down after this the following weekend with potential highs in the 40s.

Hope everyone is having a good weekend!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

