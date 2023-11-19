Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

NBA player Malik Monk donates 300 turkeys to 'the community that raised him'

By Maddie Sexton and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A basketball legend from a small Arkansas town is doing big things on and off the court this holiday season.

The community members of Lepanto, Arkansas received free turkeys from NBA player Malik Monk just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Malik Monk Drive was held at First Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Monk, the Sacramento Kings shooting guard and Lepanto native, donated 300 turkeys for the drive. According to KAIT, this is the seventh year in a row he has given back to his hometown during the holiday season. However, Monk himself was not in attendance.

Jackie Monk, the athlete’s mother, was one of several other family members who greeted people as they arrived at the event. She said everyone understands his busy schedule and that basketball comes first for him.

“The community raised me,” she said. “You know, that’s what he says.”

Jackie Monk said she is unbelievably proud of her son and hopes he continues his charitable actions in the future.

Pastor Larrie Bell said he appreciates the Monk family, and said he enjoys seeing the smiles at the event every year.

“We are serving the public. It’s just a great wonderful feeling,” the pastor said. “It warms our hearts to know we can give back.”

