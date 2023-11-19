Expert Connections
Rain chances increase for early morning hours | 11/18 PM

Rain chances increase for early morning hours
By Lauren Brand
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Rain chances continue to increase as we head into tomorrow morning. Many of these showers will stay scattered and isolated. The northeast portion of Texoma will get the greatest rain chances around 50%. The rest of us could still see some rain, but nothing severe. Cloudy conditions will linger after the shower make their way out of the area, and will help to keep us cool. Humidity might be on the higher side because of those rain chances and southerly winds.

Monday, we will see partly cloudy conditions and the winds will stay on the breezier side. Winds will switch out of the northwest as a low makes its way across Texoma. Tuesday, winds will pick up even more and we could see gusts up to 30 mph. Sunny conditions will return Wednesday, and we could see another major cool down the following weekend.

Hope everyone has a great night!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

Scattered rain chances Sunday and Monday; stray storm possible | 11/17 PM
Showers and storms return to the area on Sunday | 11/17 AM
