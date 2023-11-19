Expert Connections
'The Sopranos' and 'Goodfellas' actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday morning in her home in New York City, according to Variety.

Shepherd also had roles in “Jacob’s Ladder,” “Tree Lounge,” “Lolita,” “American Cuisine,” “Living Out Loud,” “Requiem for a Dream,” “Harold,” “The Week Of,” and “The Performance.”

She was born on Oct. 31, 1934. She made her acting debut in 1988 in “Mystic Pizza.”

A memorial service for her will be announced early next year.

