Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comanche Co. Sherriff’s Dept. spreads kindness for Thanksgiving with vouchers

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley hit the road Monday, spreading kindness to the community.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley hit the road Monday, spreading kindness to the community.

Like every year, the sheriff went to various homes across the county, giving people and families in need money vouchers.

That voucher can help the recipients as they prepare for their Thanksgiving meals.

Each year, the sheriff makes a point to do a Thanksgiving giveaway to help the community members who may need it the most.

“We’re just tickled that we get to do this, this is Jesus’ deal, and the people of the community donating, so we can do this deal,” said Stradley. “The sheriff’s department is just the legs that deliver them, and I’m tickled to do it. It’s just really a good feeling to get to talk to the people, to meet the people, and it’s a blessing.

Stradley says they opted to go for money vouchers this year, as not every family had an oven to cook the previously donated frozen turkeys.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver suffered injuries to the head, trunk and more.
Grady County crash leaves man critically injured
Image depicting Salmonella
Dog food brand linked to salmonella affecting Oklahoma
Houser faces charges of Peeping Tom and lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16.
Lawton man accused of recording minors in bathroom using secret cameras
The box is open 24/7 for both those wanting to donate, and those in need.
Lawton community celebrates new blessing box
This has been an annual tradition for the organization for the past 20 years.
Lawton motorcyclists host annual toy drive

Latest News

Community Conversations: Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry
Community Conversations: Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry
Altus resident Larry Duffy, who was born blind, celebrated his 45th year working for Western...
Altus man born blind celebrates 45th year working at college
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley hit the road Monday, spreading kindness to the community.
Comanche Co. Sherriff’s Dept. spreads kindness for Thanksgiving with vouchers
The Comanche Indian Veteran Association held a Bingo Night Fundraiser.
Comanche Indian Veteran Association holds ‘Bingo Night’ fundraiser for commemorative D-Day trip