Comanche Co. Sherriff’s Dept. spreads kindness for Thanksgiving with vouchers

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley hit the road Monday, spreading kindness to the community.

Like every year, the sheriff went to various homes across the county, giving people and families in need money vouchers.

That voucher can help the recipients as they prepare for their Thanksgiving meals.

Each year, the sheriff makes a point to do a Thanksgiving giveaway to help the community members who may need it the most.

“We’re just tickled that we get to do this, this is Jesus’ deal, and the people of the community donating, so we can do this deal,” said Stradley. “The sheriff’s department is just the legs that deliver them, and I’m tickled to do it. It’s just really a good feeling to get to talk to the people, to meet the people, and it’s a blessing.

Stradley says they opted to go for money vouchers this year, as not every family had an oven to cook the previously donated frozen turkeys.

